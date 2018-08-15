Saddened by Burka remarks which lambasts good Muslim women

I was very sad to read the comments of Boris Johnson, the former mayor of London and former foreign secretary, regarding the Muslim women wearing the Burka and comparing it with a ‘letterbox’ and even worse as ‘bank robbers’.

Muslim women wearing Burka, Nikab, Hijab are neither bank robbers, nor criminals but God-fearing, religious minded ladies who will teach good Islamic and British values to their children and families and we ought to be proud of them.

Boris Johnson is not an ordinary person but a senior politicians whose eyes are on becoming the leader of the Tory party and then prime minister - hence his remarks cannot be ignored.

Hate crimes against Muslims and Islamophobia is on increase during the past few years and more Muslim communities do to have a better understanding and good relationships with all the communities are destroyed at a stroke by people like Boris Johnson and Donald Trump just to be elected in position.

There have been calls from many senior people within the Tory party to eradicate the Islamophobia within the party but it seems to be falling on deaf ears.

It is time for Mrs May to take firm action against people as like this as her views are totally different to that of people like Mr Johnson.

People of all nationalities and religion are free to decide what they wear, what they eat and how they live.

It is the choice of Muslim women to wear the dress of their choice in the same way it is the choice of non Muslims to wear six inches shorts or skirts as such are very visible in hot summer months. Although Muslims do not approve of such a dress code but they have never criticise anyone for wearing such clothes.

No one is more aware than Mr Johnson about the contribution of the Muslim communities in this country.

He was keen as foreign secretary to have trade and other benefits from the Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and other Middle East countries in which majority of women wear the Burka.

But he still lambasts the Muslim women in his own country .

It is about time the politicians, press and other mass media stop bashing the Muslims for cheap publicity and for their own political gains and work together for harmonious relationships.

Abdul M Choudhuri - Peterborough