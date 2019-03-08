Patient’s praise for caring Peterborough City Hospital staff

I was a patient at Peterborough City Hospital from February 11 to February 15 this year.

I was on ward B7 and I was so impressed with the first class service and care that I received.

Everyone who tended me was polite, kind and helpful and nothing was too much trouble for them.

These days it seems they receive mostly bad publicity so I needed to give them the praise they deserve.

Peterborough is so lucky to have this facility available to all.

During 2012 to 2013, my husband George was the Mayor of Peterborough and I was his Mayoress. During our tenure we were invited to attend the official opening of the hospital in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. That truly was a great honour and we have several photographs taken with them.

We were so lucky - so more than ever it makes me so proud of our wonderful hospital.

Thanks to all the medical staff I am now on the road to recovery. I will always be grateful to all who were involved during my stay.

Keep up the good work and thank you so much.

Sylvia Simons

Gunthorpe

Peterborough