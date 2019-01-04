Parking fine put me off visiting Peterborough city centre - reader letter

I do so agree with your sentiments re supporting High Street shops as reported in the Peterborough Telegraph on October 18.

For me it is the parking charges that have discouraged my visiting the shopping centre.

My last visit in early 2018 ended up in a parking fine as my business at the bank took far longer than expected (a long queue did not help).

I was 10 minutes over time ending up with a fine of £40. Since then I have not visited.

I would love to visit and relax around the shops and I guess there are others like me.

I am happy for you to use this experience in any campaign you may run.

Ann Bradley (Miss)

Via email.