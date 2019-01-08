Our MPs have neglected Peterborough - time to step away from the status quo

We have long liaised with powers that be through our recent MPs.

Although I may be young to all of this I have noted that in recent years Peterborough has been neglected by its representatives in Westminster.

The Labour party has provided the failed Fiona Onasanya whilst the Conservatives have dropped stubborn Stewart Jackson to be replaced by Tory-programmed Paul Bristow.

If we are to move our community and our country forward we need leadership that is going to break the deadlock in local and national politics and provide an alterative that is both modern and achievable whilst still being radical and away from the status quo – WE NEED A PEOPLE’S VOTE.

The two major parties have failed to offer anything substantial on this matter, in particular when it comes to Brexit, and the electorate have had enough.

Although MPs are not permitted to completely resign their position, if Fiona was an honourable person she would stand down and allow a by-election to commence irrespective of the conviction to be issued in the wake of a certain court case.

If the Conservatives were to retain any credibility they would allow the electorate to take back control and give a final say on any Brexit outcome and prove that they are willing to stand up for those from any race, religion and/or background, even if they are Pro-European. I would be rather sceptical that this will ever come from the Tories.

However, our win in Orton proved that there are more than two forces in our locality. The gloves are off. #BringOnTheByElection.

Joseph Wells - Green Party member - People’s Vote campaigner