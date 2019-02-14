No reason for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya to resign after ‘stitch-up trial’

The situation Fiona Onasanya finds herself is very sad, and we all hope her appeal is successful.

The English legal system is based on being innocent until proved guilty, and having not been found guilty in her first trial, her second trial was a stitch-up by those who had an axe to grind.

Fiona Onasanya arrives at court

Unlike previous MPs who were sent to prison, such as Jeffrey Archers and Jonathan Aitken, she is not wealthy, and having to fund her own defence in two trials will have left her more or less penniless.

There is no need for her to resign her job when she is able to perform the duties required of her under the restriction imposed on her by the Recall of MPs Act 2015.

This act was debated in the House of Commons, and all MPs considered it terms fair and reasonable. It does not ask for an MP to resign simply because they are placed in prison for less than 12 months.

Peterborough has a fine prison, and it would be unreasonable if she was currently residing outside of her constituency. Arrangements should be put in place for her to either vote in proxy, or be paired with some other MP.

As demonstrated by Jeffrey Archer and Jonathan Aitken, a stay in prison does enable the plight of fellow prisoners to be studied at close quarters. Indeed, calls for the prison services being opened up to privatisation allowing firms say from the Middle East, Russia, or Mexico would greatly improve the cost effectiveness and efficiency of our prison service.

Fiona, being a qualified solicitor, will be able to provide a lot of comfort to those innocent people who find themselves in Peterborough Prison. These, her constituents, will have legal advice, from her, they were probable deprived of due to lack of funds outside.

Not everyone can afford to line the pockets of the legal system despite being innocent.

I hope I have set out my view why Fiona’s enemies should be ignored. The law is for everyone, and not those who want to lob brickbats for political reasons.

Best wishes Fiona, and I hope you will soon be released and back in the community.

Mary Seacole

Peterborough