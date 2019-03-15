New Ferry Meadows activity centre will provide accessible facilities for all

Thank you for your inclusion of the article about the proposed activity centre and thank you to your readers for the strong positivity about the project shown on your Facebook page.

I wanted to address some inaccuracies included in a letter published in the Peterborough Telegraph on March 7.

There have been several opportunities for our visitors to not only get their voices heard but also be involved in developing the improvements of Nene Park.

A public consultation meeting on this project was held in November (advertised in the PT) and preceding this there have been many public and partner sessions held in the development of our Masterplan and plans for the Lakeside and Thorpe Meadows areas. This has included sessions with our large group of volunteers.

We will continue to promote the project at our numerous public events through the year. The centre will provide accessible facilities for all. The effect on wind for sailing has been agreed as negligible by our water sports team and Sailability.

The project as a whole will have a positive effect on both by encouraging more people to take part and be active in Ferry Meadows. A significant area of the existing car park will be changed to natural landscaping and the new car park will have a permeable surface and greater natural landscaping in its surrounds.

There will be an opportunity to see the submitted plans on March 26 between 4pm and 7pm at Nene Outdoors rather than online and all are welcome.

The Nene Park team work hard to provide the best facilities possible for the people of Peterborough and, whilst we know we cannot please everyone, we will continue to work to improve the natural environment, facilities for our visitors and the long-term sustainability of Nene Park.

Matthew Bradbury

Chief executive

Nene Park Trust