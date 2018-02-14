LETTER: Why is Peterborough south of the River Nene getting a bad deal?

I would like to know the ratio of building north and south of the river in Peterborough.

From my own observations, I would say that we in the south are getting a bad deal.

A computer-generated image of the Fletton Quays development

I live in Farcet, and the new houses are getting closer and closer to our village. Eventually we will be joined on to Stanground in one direction, and Yaxley in the other direction.

There is all the development at Hampton, the London Road development at Fletton, Cardea at Stanground, the new Fletton Quays, just to name but a few. Eventually the roads will grind to a halt.

Can you tell me what is happening north of the river? There was an outcry when some building was proposed in Castor, and surely there is room for development at Glinton and the surrounding area.

Save the south!!!!!!!! keep our village a village!!!!!!

Jennifer Mann - Farcet