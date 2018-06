Have your say

Tour of Cambridgeshire - what a great idea.

Yaxley to A1...no access.

Yaxley to Peterborough via Farcet.... no access.

Yaxley to Holme...... no access.

Yaxley to Peterborough via A15... closed roundabout, diversion via Tesco (Hampton) Roundabout through Fletton past Bourges Blvd Roadworks.

Yaxley to anywhere in fact is only via the Tesco Roundabout.

What idiot decided this event was a good idea?

Trevor Williams - via email