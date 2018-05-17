LETTER: Sorry Orton councillor was not elected after so much hard work

I was very sorry to hear John Okonkowski was not elected this year.

He has worked tirelessly since he was elected for Orton Longueville four years ago.

He has helped many people with their issues and problems including myself with some trees causing problems to my home. He could be seen most days walking around the area observing and checking and also visiting people unlike some other councillors who remain faceless (not all of them but most of them).

Thank you John for all your hard work and I hope you will be back with us before long.

Mrs L Nicholson - Orton Goldhay, Peterborough