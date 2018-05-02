LETTER: Peterborough maternity team’s life-saving work

I’d like to make a special mention for a team of surgeons, consultants and midwives at Peterborough City Hospital’s maternity unit.

My partner had what we thought was a normal delivery, however things took a extremely bad turn afterwards which in turn meant my partner was physically run to theatre where they saved her life.

My partner suffered a very rare and dangerous bleed to which all of their expertise swung into action. All the midwives and upwards we feel do not receive enough recognition for the things they do.

Thank you just is not enough.

Matt Hall - via email