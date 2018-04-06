LETTER: Parents must get clear explanation over annulment of exam results at top Peterborough school

I read, with interest, your article about the investigation by the Standards and Testing Agency (STA) and Peterborough City Council with the end result of a finding of maladministration at Eye Church of England Primary School.

Is this yet another example in the country of matters “being swept under the carpet”?

I feel that the parents deserve an explanation that is open and transparent.

It is hardly surprising that the general public have lost all faith in how investigations are carried out e.g. the Grenfell Tower Block Disaster and the twenty three years to get to the bottom of the Hillsborough Disaster!

Wendy Smith - High Street, Eye