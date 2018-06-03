LETTER: Land could be used for flats

I noted the item concerning the current status of the Cherry Tree pub in the Peterborough Telegraph (May24).

I walk past this building most days and am saddened to see its steady decline in to dereliction, having been closed now for over 18 months.

If the previous tenants ‘couldn’t make it work,’ then I cannot see how they expect to re-open it and make a go of it in the future. As I see it, the only way to make it profitable is for a major refurbishment and to re-open it as a gastro-pub.

In the meantime, there is a large amount of open land surrounding it which could be used to build apartments and so help alleviate the housing crisis in this city.

Tony Newton

Beluga Close,

Peterborough