LETTER: Join Peterborough parkrun to help the NHS this weekend

Peterborough parkrun at Ferry Meadows Country Park will be one of hundreds of parkruns around the UK to host a special NHS birthday celebration event on Saturday 9 June.

The initiative, known as ‘parkrun for the NHS,’ aims to recognise the contribution of the NHS to the health of the nation and inspire people to take part in physical activity and volunteering.

Peterborough parkrun is a free 5k event that takes place every Saturday morning at 9am. It is open to walkers and runners of all ages and abilities and is co-ordinated entirely by volunteers from the local community.

On June 9 participants at Peterborough parkrun are being encouraged to walk, run or volunteer in NHS themed fancy dress (doctors, nurses, paramedics, red crosses, blue or white, patients with bandages and slings, or anything more creative).

We would love to see as many NHS staff as possible on the day to walk, run, volunteer or simply receive a well earned round of applause for the incredible contribution they make to our community.

Peterborough parkrun is a friendly, welcoming event that provides a perfect opportunity to get out in the fresh air to socialise and be physically active in a supportive environment.

The ‘parkrun for the NHS’ initiative is being supported by Dame Kelly Holmes, a regular parkrunner who worked as a nursing assistant before going into the British Army and later becoming a full-time athlete.

A survey of almost 2,000 healthcare professionals found 63 per cent would prescribe parkrun in some form and 88 per cent said they would consider referring users to parkrun.

Laura Whitton - Peterborough parkrun - Volunteer Co-ordinator