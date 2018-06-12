LETTER: Fine Peterborough City Council if bins not emptied

I read your article on the additional enforcement teams to deal with littering etc and would like to make the following comments.

I believe this is an important issue that needs to be dealt with however Peterborough City Council needs to get its act together.

I attach photos (one taken from the “fix my street” site) showing overflowing bin in Sugar way area.

The other two are from recycle bins situated in the car park at the junction of Oundle Road and London Road. I reported these a week or so ago at least.

My point is simple, if and rightly so offenders are to be fined for littering then so should the responsible members of the council who in failing to empty the bins are contributing to large amounts of litter being distributed in the affected areas. I know in my area this is also a problem.

We have seen inflation busting council tax rises yet the bins are not emptied and the law applied to the general public must also apply to the council person or persons responsible.

What have they to say about that ?

Malcolm Handford - Peterborough