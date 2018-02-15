LETTER: Fears over future of Peterborough Post Offices

Rumours that the Martin’s newsagents in Orton Goldhay and the one in Orton Malborne are to close in coming months immediately sparks concerns about the future of the local post office counters located inside these branches.

If they are to close, the nearest post offices for people in Goldhay will be the one in Oakleigh Drive, Orton Longueville and the one in Alwalton, neither of which are ‘local’ to Goldhay residents.

Older people rely on easy access to community post offices for things like personal banking and paying bills and sending parcels and staying in touch with family.

I sincerely hope every effort will be made to ensure the post office services are not lost as post offices are essential community services and many people will struggle without them.

Julie Howell - Orton Waterville Ward, Peterborough Green Party