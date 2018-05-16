LETTER: Does Fletton Quays in Peterborough really need all those steps?

Re the image in the Peterborough Telegraph (May 10 page 85) with the article about desirable apartments at Fletton Quays.

Who wants all those endless temple-like steps? Is this to provide a safe assembly point in the event of flooding? A previous illustration of the advertised riverside beach was not at river level. It is an elevated area overlooking the river. I don’t think either of these areas create atmosphere. I hope this is what the young residents want.

Martin Lightfoot - Gladstone Street, Peterborough