LETTER: Council to blame for parking issues at Peterborough school gates

The only one to blame for people dropping off their children at the school gates is the council.

It is making it impossible to park near a school, but some parents have no choice but to use the car to take the kids to school and pick them back up again so really drivers are not the ones to blame.

If anything the double yellow lines are just making things a whole lot worse as they force drivers to park in the way just to drop the kids off.

In no way are drivers to blame - the council needs to start looking closer to home and stop making it impossible for drivers to park.

Schools are actually very safe places to park if they did not have double yellow lines.

Dan Darville - via email