LETTER: Appeal for Peterborough Good Samaritan to come forward

I am a pensioner and at just before 6am on Friday March 9, I offered help at the scene of an accident at the junction of Eastfield Road and Reeves Way in Peterborough.

A cyclist had been knocked off his bike and was laying still on the frosty road. I placed a blanket over his lower half and retreated indoors when the emergency services arrived in strength.



He was eventually driven off in the ambulance and the scene cleared.I admire those who looked after the injured cyclist and would very much like to know if he has recovered.

I would also appreciate the return of my large quality blanket if possible.



Norman Billyard - Eastfield Road, Peterborough

