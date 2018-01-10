LETTER: Another crash at junction which could have killed pedestrians

While driving round the Rhubarb Bridge roundabout in Peterborough this morning, I noticed that one of the signs on the middle roundabout section has been knocked down by traffic.

A few months ago a traffic signal on the same section was also knocked down in similar circumstances.

In both of these incidents, vehicles could have collided with pedestrians using the initially proposed pathway around the roundabout.

Surely both of these incidents highlight that any proposed upgrade must replace /or refurbish the bridge, to maintain separation between pedestrians and vehicles travelling at 30mph or even faster.

Ian Aunger, Peterborough