Let us become a united Peterborough after Christchurch mosque attacks

On March 15 two Mosques in New Zealand were attacked, killing 50 innocent people and injuring dozens more while they all gathered on the holiest day of the week for the Muslims, to say their prayers.

Among the people martyred were men, women and children.

It is remarkable how the people around the world showed their revulsion in a unified manner and showed solidarity with the victims.

The immediate actions taken by the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, were absolutely remarkable which cannot be described in words, and a shining example for the other world leaders.

She immediately declared the gunman as a terrorist; announced to pass new legislations to control the automatic guns and then passed the legislation through the parliament within days, paid the cost of funerals plus much more.

And best of all expressed her sorrows and full solidarity with the bereaved and injured as she has lost her own family members - something which no world leaders have ever done- Muslims or Non Muslims.

All the people of New Zealand have expressed their feeling in the same way.

The world at large and people of Peterborough as a whole became more united than ever before, and showed their full solidarity with one voice from Bishop of Peterborough, other church leaders, Chief Executive of Peterborough City Council, Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire, Deputy Chief Constable, police superintendent of Peterborough and Fenland, other council officials, Police and Crime Commissioner, other faith leaders and above all ordinary people of all faiths and of no faiths.

All three senior police officers even came to the Faizan e Madinah Mosque on same Friday and expressed their solidarity, full support to the Muslim communities and addressed the congregation at Friday prayer- another unique thing.

A vigil was held in the Cathedral area which was attended by many people of all faiths and nationalities -which was yet another remarkable thing and a clear message to the terrorist.

Let us have a new era after 3/15 and motto of which should be we are all ONE as human beings and no one can divide us and defeat us. We all stand shoulder to shoulder not only at time of crises but all the time. We all believe to love every one and hate no one.

Abdul M Choudhuri

Chairman

Faizan e Madinah Mosque