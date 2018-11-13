Has secret sale of Peterborough City Market been agreed?

Some three months ago you printed a letter from me protesting about the amount of time it was taking for the council to make the necessary repairs to Westgate and Broadway.

It meant that all bus services using these roads had been suspended until December, thus making it difficult for senior citizens and those with mobility problems to easily reach the market.

In it I said: “It would not surprise me if the ‘footfall’ for the market was down again in the next six months.”

Your article of November 1 headed ‘Roadworks hit market trade’ sadly confirms my premonitions. What really concerns me is that you state: “Fears have also been raised that bus routes will not revert back to normal once the works have been finished.”

Does somebody, somewhere know something the general public doesn’t know? Speaking hypothetically.... What if Peterborough City Council had made a lucrative deal with a property developer and sold this highly attractive city centre site for a tidy sum, would cutting off its bus service posibly hasten the demise of the market?

Even worse would be that council leader Councillor John Holdich might drop Fletton Quays from every other sentence and replace it with our wonderful new market development.

Brian Baker - Bretton, Peterborough