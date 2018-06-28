Government cannot continue to undervalue and underfund social care in Peterborough

Social care cannot be undervalued and underfunded any longer.

Here in Anchor care homes, we have been highlighting a social care crisis for years, and we now face a dangerous shortfall in the number of carers to support our ageing population and vulnerable adults.

Today, we unite to urge the government to value social care and the indispensable contribution the workforce makes to society.

The social care sector faces a potential shortfall of up to 1.1 million carers by 2037.

Anchor’s new research shows 78 per cent of British adults say they are unlikely to begin a career in the sector.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) say the work is not valued by the government.

The government must take responsibility. We have been waiting for the social care Green Paper this summer, in the hope it contains answers to the impending crisis.

We are therefore concerned to hear that this Green Paper has been delayed until the autumn.

Technology offers only a partial solution – no amount of technical advancement replaces the need for human compassion.

Only by the government demonstrating it values social care and its workforce will we have a chance to recruit and retain the hardworking and committed staff our ageing population and vulnerable adults need and deserve.

We need a public awareness campaign to raise the profile of care, sustainable funding, and recognition of the hard work that so many people working in social care do.

Sheila Fielding - Clayburn Court, Peterborough