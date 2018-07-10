Calls to scrap parking charges for nurses and support staff at Peterborough City Hospital

I have consistently tried to get the Conservative Party to do away with punishing tax on medical staff in particular the nurses and support staff of car parking charges at their place of work.

I have written emails repeatedly to James Cleverley, Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party and Fiona Onasanya, MP for Peterborough, copied to the BBC and Sky News for this to be stopped.

Although raised in the House of Commons in February and supported by all parties a second reading took place on 11th May where the motion was approved to be sent to the House of Lords.

However the House decided this was an insignificant matter and gave it a low priority and has gone no further.

Considering theses nurses are dedicated to saving lives and the health of the nation and work long hours for low salaries this decision is a disgrace to the Conservative Party.

We should be celebrating the 70th birthday of the NHS but it is overshadowed by the failure of the Conservative Party to remove this tax imposed by Government and Local Councils.

The highly paid MPs at Westminster and County Council officials do not pay such car park charges but charge the NHS staff whose salaries are one third of yours.

How can this be right? How can you expect people to vote Conservative in the next election when they only support the wealthy by stealth taxes on the poorer workers?

Mike Dennis - via email