Build Ferry Meadows climbing wall somewhere else

Plans for a climbing wall at Ferry Meadows have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

We have asked Nene Park Trust to have a public meeting but they have refused.

Only when planning goes public can we at last get our feelings heard.

Nene Park need to listen to people who love Ferry Meadows.

Something that height (33 meters as high as Apex House on the town bridge) to be built next to Gunwade Lake.

Taking away Lakeside car park will take away parking for the disabled people and people who love to sit at front of the park.

They sit in cars looking at activities on lake (sailing, wind surfing as well as the swans).

It means a lot to regular visitors.

The climbing wall will also affect sailing as it will form a wind shadow on Gunwade Lake. The climbing wall will ruin a beautiful area of Ferry Meadows, taking trees down, moving the car park to a new location.

It will steal more green area to form the new car park and it will be further for fishermen to have to walk to get to lakes.

I think a climbing wall is a good sport, but do not spoil a beautiful area.

So many people would have like to have had a say about this. Build a wall somewhere else, where it will not cause so much pain and ruin a beautiful area.

Stuart Ayres

Via email