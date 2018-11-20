Aggressive drivers parking on double yellow lines in Peterborough street is an accident waiting to happen

We the residents from Hawksbill way are daily subjected to lot of stress because of uncontrolled parking in these areas.

I have attached some photos with this email showing how the cars are parked on double yellow lines and just at the entry from the main road.

Even I myself have used sudden braking many times while going out and coming inside the road.

We also tried speaking politely to the people who are parking here but they are getting aggressive with us and using rude words.

We are subjected to more stress day by day.

I also read about the new parking enforcement on the council web page but no actions are being taken so far.

If this issue is not addressed as soon as possible there are many chances of future accidents involving residents here at Hawksbill Way.

Aruna - Peterborough