Youngsters rise to Peterborough STEM challenge

Pupils from across the city took part in science, technology, engineering and mathematics challenges, as part of Peterborough STEM Festival’s third annual Schools’ STEM Challenge Day.

Eight teams of up to 10 pupils from local primary schools competed against each other, earning points in each activity, at the Allia Future Business Centre.

Peterborough STEM Schools Challenge Day

The Schools Challenge Day is designed to bring friendly STEM competition to local pupils, and give the schools that take part an opportunity to learn to work together, encourage creative thinking and develop problem-solving skills. Teams from Braybrook Primary, Spalding Parish, Southfields, The Peterborough School, All Saints, William Law, Dogsthorpe Academy, and a home educated team took part.

Rachel Clarke, science lead at Braybrook said: “ The children were fully engaged with all the challenges. It was a wonderful reminder of how important and relevant STEM is in everyday learning and to real life.

“Taking part in challenges with STEM professionals again showed how STEM could be used as a career when they are older.”

Participants were tasked with solving science-based problems, building engineering structures, taking on complex mathematical paper folding, and taking part in coding activities which were provided by Cambridge Hands-on Science, Anglian Water and the Anglian Water @one Alliance, The Skills Service and BGL Group.

Peterborough STEM Festival organiser, Leslie Rickerby said: “Every single one of the students impressed us with their skills and teamwork. They can really think outside of the box which provided for some interesting results.

“Instead of just creating ducks for one of the challenges, one team went as far as creating a whole ocean. Their ‘why stop there?’ attitude will carry them far. ”

The Schools’ Challenge Day is just one of the many ways in which the Peterborough STEM Festival team aims to develop a love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics among the city’s young people.

The organising team, made up completely of volunteers are making huge strides in bringing STEM to the city with a combination of events across the year, all culminating in a free-to-attend festival - The Peterborough Telegraph is media partner for the event -on October 12 at KingsGate Conference Centre. Tickets are available from www.peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk.

The whole family can experience a day of STEM-based exhibits and workshops to engage and inspire through hands-on play and interaction. This year’s festival will also feature an apprenticeship zone with talks and information tailored for 16 & 17-year-olds as well as an autism-friendly hour.