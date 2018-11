Have your say

A young swan was rescued from under a bridge in Peterborough.

The rescue was carried out at around 1.30pm yesterday (Friday, November 9) at Pumping Station, near Thorney.

Water crews used specialist equipment to release the cygnet, and bring it to safety.

The cygnet was left in the care of an RSPCA officer.

The cygnet being rescued. Photo Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

