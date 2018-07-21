Young carers in Peterborough get £30,000 boost

Carers Trust Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Norfolk - which supported almost 1,500 young carers in 2016 - has been boosted by a £30,000 grant from Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons.

Much of this support was through groups, hubs and activities provided by the charity across the region.

The charity’s Peterborough base is at Thorpe Hall. This is where one of the young carers groups meets. Activities might include playing games and having some time away from your caring role, talking to someone who understands to get things off your chest or to ask advice. It might mean a trip out that helps you forget for a while. Or it might mean growing vegetables in the garden or restoring a rocking horse with the help of DIY Dave, one of the charity’s volunteers.

The cheque was presented recently at St Ives Young Carers group by members of Freemasons in the Province of Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire.

The grant comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends from across England and Wales and is part of a pledge to provide £2m of support over six years.

Miriam Martin, CEO for the charity said: “I am overwhelmed. The money will mean that we can continue to provide Young Carers groups like this as they rely entirely on charitable donations.”

Gerry Crawford, Charity Steward for Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons said: “We’re very pleased to be able to help Carers Trust Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Norfolk who support some of the most vulnerable people in our community. They really make a difference to those young people who give up so much of their childhood to care for their loved ones.”

There hasn’t been a better time to get involved in Freemasonry.

If you want to know more about Freemasonry in Peterborough, visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk or call Ellindon Masonic Centre on 01733 331948.