WW2 RAF pilot celebrates 98th birthday

A Second World War RAF pilot celebrated his 98th birthday last week at The Spinney extra care home in Eye.

Eric Rollins was the personal armourer to Flying Officer Peter Townsend who shot down the first German aircraft over British soil during the war. He later trained to become a Hurricane pilot but twice had crash landings due to faulty under carriages.

Eric with deputy mayor John Fox

Undeterred, he was posted to aircraft rescue and recovery working behind enemy lines in the North African desert, Sicily and Italy campaigns before being sent to Burma. He came back to England and landed on VJ Day in 1945. Eric has two daughters, Sally and Nita. Sally from Southampton is pictured giving her dad his cake. Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox also came to wish Eric a happy birthday.