World Cup goals lead to pounds for Peterborough charity

Delighted football fans were not the only ones to be cheering as each of the 169 goals went in at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Little Miracles, which supports families who have children with disabilities and additional needs, were also big winners after city taxi firm Goldstar Diamond Cars promised to donate £1 for every goal scored. The total was then boosted to £200.

Faz Ali, operations manager at Goldstar, said: “The work those guys are doing there – it’s on the next level.”

Little Miracles is based at The Spinney in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe. Faz (right) handed over the cheque to manager Ben Slater and children Harrison Slater, Samantha Johnson and Olivia Carter.