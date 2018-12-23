World Cup fever brings Christmas joy for kids

Underprivileged children were given a Christmas surprise when thousands of pounds worth of presents were donated in Peterborough.

Eight pubs in the area - The Dragonfly, The Dragon, The George and Angel, The Limetree, The Cross Keys, The Swiss Cottage, The Millstone Inn and The Vine - raised £2,000 during this year’s FIFA World Cup by offering a predictions competition for punters.

The money raised by the locals - all run by The Venture Pub Company - was collected, and managers agreed to use the cash to buy presents for the youngsters.

The collection was able to buy toys and games for about 50 youngsters, with the focus on babies aged between 0 and two, and boys aged over ten, as demand was highest in those areas.

The lovingly wrapped presents were handed over to charity Spurgeons at the Honeyhill Centre on Tuesday.