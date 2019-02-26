Worker dies at East Northants warehouse

Have your say

An employee died at Primark’s distribution centre in Islip on Friday evening (February 22).

The worker, a man in his 60s, died after an incident just before 10pm at the Kettering Road warehouse.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Primark spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the death of a colleague at our Islip depot on Friday evening.

“Emergency services were called immediately and were on site from 10pm.

“We will continue to liaise with them regarding this tragic incident.

“Primark is supporting all our colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected at this very sad time.”

Several allegations were made on social media about the fashion retailer’s handling of the incident, which have since been removed.

The Primark spokesman said they ‘categorically rejected’ the allegations made.

A police spokesman said: “We attended a commercial premises in Kettering Road, Islip, at about 10.25pm on Friday after being contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Sadly a man died. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said they are not involved in the investigation as it is a local authority enforced premises.

An East Northants Council spokesman said: “East Northamptonshire Council is the enforcing authority with regards to health and safety at work in the district and we are aware of an incident at Primark, Islip.

“No further comment will be made at this stage.”

The coroner’s office said an inquest into the worker’s death has not yet been opened.

The Islip distribution centre opened in 2016, creating hundreds of jobs.