Worked hard, played hard: hundreds of army cadets enjoy annual camp

350 Army Cadets from Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force returned home after a successful annual camp at West Tofts Training Camp, near Thetford.

The cadets, aged 13-17 years included those from Fletton, Yaxley, Walton, Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey. The camp is the highlight of the cadet year when all their detachment training is put into practice and saw a record number attending. A challenging and interesting training package includes two nights living in the field under “basha” (shelter) and cooking Army 24hrs ration packs; range work – firing the 5.56 rifle at targets 200 mtrs away; canoeing; mobile climbing tower; motor cycles ( 125cc); clay pigeon shooting; archery; expeditions along the North Norfolk Coast; and, of course, drill and marching. The cadets for most of the time lived at West Tofts Camp in barrack blocks with food provided by Army-contracted catering staff. Visitors included: Mr Richard Barnwell DL, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire; Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough; Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill; Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle; Member of the Cambs 876 Remembered Project; Ray Bisby, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner. Richard Barnwell DL presented Sgt Keira-Narice Liddington, from Chatteris Detachment, with a Letter of Commendation from the Society for the Protection of Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force Life from Fire for her actions is assisting casualties at scene of a road traffic accident near March where both cars caught fire. A welfare team under Senior Padre Ryk Parkinson (Priest in charge of Wisbech St Mary Parish) provided welfare support to the cadets. This was Ryk’s last annual camp before retiring in early 2020 after 12 years’ service. Col Mark Knight MBE DL, Commandant, said: “It was a cracking eight days for the cadets, they worked hard, played hard and I am sure enjoying a rest once back home. Being away from home without the access to playstations and phones and undertaking our training builds confidence and making new friends”

1. Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force camp The annual camp Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force camp The annual camp Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force camp The annual camp Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force camp The annual camp Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more