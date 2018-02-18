Women leaders raise thousands for charity

Have your say

A group of influential Peterborough women have risen to the challenge and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The Peterborough Women Leaders Gala Awards selected the East Anglian Air Ambulance as their charity for 2017, and a cheque for more than £2,500 was handed over this week.

Gavin Elsey and Gail Thomas (both trustees of Women Leaders UK) Tammy Tushingham of sponsor Macintyre Hudson, Christopher Donaldson of East Anglian Air Ambulance, Karen Beckwith, (a trustee of Women Leaders UK) and Jan Flawn CBE (founder of Women Leaders UK) were at the presentation.

The 2018 Peterborough Women Leaders Gala Awards will be launched on March 8 - International Women’s Day. For more details visit www.womenleaderspb.co.uk.