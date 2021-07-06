Woman who died following mobility scooter crash in Peterborough is named
A woman who died following a collision while she was riding her mobility scooter in Peterborough has been named.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:11 pm
Sheila Brightey, 86, of Crowson Crescent, Northborough, was riding a mobility scooter which was in collision with a white Seat Ibiza in Eastfield Road at just before 11am on Friday, 25 June.
She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but her condition deteriorated and she died on Thursday (1 July).
The driver of the Seat, a man in his 40s from Peterborough, remained at the scene and was uninjured.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam footage, should contact us via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 163 of 25 June.