Woman taken to hospital in serious condition after river rescue

A woman was rescued by firefighters after her car left the road and ended up in a river.

The rescue took place at Twenty Foot River at around 8.30am this morning (Monday) in March Road, Turves.

Fire news

One crew from Stanground, two crews from Dogsthorpe and the north roaming fire engine were called to the scene and found a car had left the carriageway and was in the river.

They entered the water and rescued a woman who left in the care of ambulance crews, according to a fire service spokesman.

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and Magpas air ambulance.

“One woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance in a serious condition.”