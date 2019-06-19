Woman’s body found in Peterborough

A woman’s body has been found in Park Farm.

The body was retrieved by emergency workers this morning in Sandpiper Drive.

The emergency services at Sandpiper Drive

The emergency services at Sandpiper Drive

Three police vehicles and an ambulance attended the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The emergency services at Sandpiper Drive

The emergency services at Sandpiper Drive