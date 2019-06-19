Woman’s body found in Peterborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A woman’s body has been found in Park Farm. The body was retrieved by emergency workers this morning in Sandpiper Drive. The emergency services at Sandpiper Drive Three police vehicles and an ambulance attended the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious. The emergency services at Sandpiper Drive Spading company director submitted fraudulent £35k insurance claims for ‘stolen’ agricultural equipment