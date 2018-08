Have your say

A woman has been injured following an incident at Sibson Airfield.

Emergency services were called to the airfield at 2.40pm today (Thursday).

Paramedics work at Sibson Airfield

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance crew and air ambulance were dispatched and arrived at Sibson Airfield at 2:40pm this afternoon (2 Aug). A woman in her 40s is currently being treated for a leg and ankle injury."

The woman was taken to hospital in a land ambulance.