Woman in her 20s dies suddenly at flat in Peterborough

Police were called to the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a YMCA Trinity Group flat in Bretton, Peterborough, this morning.

Police were called to The Cresset at 8.05am.

A force spokeswoman said the death was currently unexplained.