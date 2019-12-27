Woman dies after three car crash

A woman has died after a three car crash.

The emergency services were called to Lound Road, Toft, near Bourne, at around 5.50pm this evening (Friday) after a grey BMW, black Fiat Punto and white Nissan Juke collided.

A woman died at the scene while another driver was taken to hospital

The driver of the Fiat, a woman in her twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 25-year-old man driving the BMW was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment while the driver of the Nissan was not injured.

Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was on or near Lound Road, Toft, near Bourne, around 5.50pm this evening and saw any of the vehicles before the collision, saw the collision itself or believes they may have dash cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting incident 322 of December 27."