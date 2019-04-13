Woman dies after fatal fire in Bourne

A woman has died after a fatal fire in Bourne.

Lincolnshire Police said this morning the woman had suffered “serious injuries” after the fire at a property in Recreation Road, but her condition deteriorated and she passed away.

Fire news

Police have not named the woman but said she was in her 50s.

The blaze was first reported at 9.14pm on Friday (April 12).

A joint investigation between Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 458 of April 12.