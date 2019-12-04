Woman airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Wisbech this morning (Wednesday).

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.03am to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian in Whitby Street.

Officers attended the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a critical condition.

The Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said vehicles are not able to access the nearby North Cambridgeshire Hospital as a result, although pedestrian access remains possible.