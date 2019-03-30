Wizards weave magic at Harry Potter convention in Peterborough

WizCon was held on Sunday, and saw hundreds of Hogwarts fans dress as their favourite JK Rowling characters. They were able to meet Josh Herdman, Chris Rankin, Hames Payton and Ryan Gotobed who all had roles in the films.
There was magic in the air in Peterborough as a celebration of Harry Potter was held at The Cresset.
