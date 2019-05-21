Win tickets to see Squeeze legend Chris Difford in Peterborough

Co-founder of top 70s/80s band Squeeze, Chris Difford, is heading to Peterborough next week - and we have a pair of tickets to give away.

With his collaborator, Squeeze co-founder Glenn Tilbrook, Chris wrote some of the most enduring and best-loved songs of the era, such as Up The Junction’, Cool For Cats’ and Labelled With Love’, plus many others.

A Grammy-nominated and double Ivor Novello Award winning lyricist, he has brought characters and sketches from everyday life, and has successfully turned the mundane into the beautiful, the urbane into the exquisite, for more than 40 years.

His Stand Up Sit Down’ book and music tour will be at The Cresset on June 4.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the Cresset show, complete the Squeeze song title Cool For ....?

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk by 4pm on May 31.

The winner’s details will be forwarded to the organiser to arrange ticket delivery