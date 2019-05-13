Win tickets to see Liverpool legends in Peterborough

Liverpool’s current crop of footballing superstars might have a huge night in Madrid coming up, but here is a chance to see some Reds legends from the 1980s.

Two days before the Champions League Final against Tottenham, John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and Steve McMahon will be at The Cresset for An Audience With Liverpool Legends - and we have a pair of tickets to give away.

The trio will no doubt have plenty to say about their careers, the title race and the big match on June 1, having all played for the Anfield giants in the trophy-laden 1980s.

Republic of Ireland striker Aldridge was a prolific goalscorer and enjoyed two and a half years at his hometown club, signing from Oxford in 1987 and going on to score 63 goals in 104 games for the Reds. He netted 26 times in the 87/88 season on the way to the title and scored the following season in the FA Cup final against Everton at Wembley.

Fellow Scouser McMahon, a tough-tackling, goalscoring midfielder started his career at Everton, joining Liverpool from Aston Villa in 1985. He was new manager Kenny Dalglish’s first signing - and a replacement for the departing Graham Souness. No pressure there then, but he played a crucial role in the 1986 double winning side.

He was also an FA Cup winner in 89 and a title winner in 1990 - the last time the Reds were champions.

The former captain was sold by incoming manager Souness in 1991.

Dubliner Whelan enjoyed a 15-year career at Anfield having been signed as a teenager by Bob Paisley in 1979 and making almost 500 appearances.

The Irish international won six titles in the Liverpool midfield as well as two FA Cups, three League Cups and the 1984 European Cup.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the Audience With... on May 30, answer this question: Who did Liverpool beat in the 1986 and 1989 FA Cup finals? Email brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk before noon on May 20.

Tickets are also available at www.cresset.co.uk