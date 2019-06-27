Win tickets to Peterborough Beer Festival

Discover the meaning of flavour at the 42nd Peterborough Beer Festival.

The most flavoursome of festivals pitches up its giant marquees again at Peterborough Embankment for five days from August 20... and we have FIVE pairs of tickets to give away for any day.

Now in its 42nd year, this five-day celebration showcases the very best real ale, real cider, key keg and craft beer.

The organisers behind the biggest outdoor beer festival in the UK have a mission, a mission to search out the finest selection of more than 450 beers for their customers to enjoy and continue to talk about long after they have finished drinking. For serious aficionados, there is an exclusive selection of rare and one-off specials from local and national breweries on the singles bar.

This festival aims to cater for everyone, gluten-free, vegan, low-alcohol and alcohol-free options are all available. Just check the beer list in the festival programme where options will be highlighted or ask at the bars.

It’s not all just about the beer though, the extremely popular gin and wine bars will be stocking a massive range of unique and specialist gins, alongside still and sparkling wines from some of the amazing vineyards we have right here in the UK. Soft drinks and water are available at the Escape Bar for those preferring not drink alcohol.

In addition to the massive range of drinks, the location on the embankment of the River Nene in the heart of the city creates the perfect festival atmosphere. With live entertainment every day and a wide choice of food vendors there are all the ingredients for a day or night out to remember.

Lunchtimes or early evenings are ideal times to take down the kiddies as there is always an easy-going, friendly atmosphere. You can bring the dog (as long as Rover is on a lead), and there is a fairground at the back of the festival.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets answer this question: Where is Peterborough Beer Festival taking place? Email your answer, with your name and postal address, to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk by 12pm on Monday, July 1.

To enter you must be over 18. Winners’ details will be passed to the organiser to arrange prize delivery.