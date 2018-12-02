Win for charity

A team of celebrities and football stars scored a spectacular win to help children with brain tumours.

The star-studded squad - led by England international Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock - took on a team of players who had bid to take part in the match in Stamford.

Other celebs taking part in the match included ex-Premier League defender Paul Konchesky and reality TV star Paul Danan.

The match was in aid of Anna’s Hope, with an incredible £10,000 being raised.

Neil Ruddock commented “I’m always keen to do whatever I can to help raise money for this cause, especially when children are involved.”

Carole Hughes, co-founder of Anna’s Hope said ‘We really appreciate the support we have received from ‘Football vs Cancer’, they have been fantastic to work with and every penny they raised will go to funding specialist neuro-rehabilitation for children with a brain tumour.”