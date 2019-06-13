Win family tickets for Burghley Film Festival

O ne of the UK’s most picturesque outdoor cinemas is back this summer - for the final time - and we have two daytime family tickets to give away.

Set in the gardens of Burghley House, the Burghley Film Festival (running from July 24-28) boasts a line-up of 20 films across the five days, with the Tudor house and sweeping parkland providing a spectacular backdrop.

And some of this year’s top movies will be music to the ears of fans who can enjoy their own sing-along under the stars, thanks to mega musical hits The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody … not forgetting Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again .

But if belting out smash hits from Hugh Jackman, Queen and ABBA isn’t quite your thing, how about a spot of romance with Pride and Prejudice, the brilliantly cynical period comedy The Favourite or the sheer spectacle of Oscar-winning blockbuster Black Panther?

For younger generations, daytime open air screenings include Incredibles 2, The Jungle Book – and another Oscar-winner, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse .

Once again, filmgoers can also enjoy a host of foodie treats alongside top movies and family favourites during the daytime and evening shows, with a range of outlets selling hot and cold food, perfect for a lunch or afternoon picnic and a supper under the stars.

To be in with a chance of winning one of two family tickets (each for 2 adults and up to 3 children) to a daytime screening of your choice, complete the film title The Greatest ....? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk by noon on June 17.

Early bird tickets are £15.50 for adults and £10.50 for children until the end of June, and then £17.50/£11.50 or on-the-day £18.50/£12.50. Daytime tickets give access to both screenings during the day, and evening tickets to both evening screenings.

For a full list and to book visit www.burghley.co.uk or telephone 01780 752451.