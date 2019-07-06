Why it’s not unusual to see Sir Tom Jones in Peterborough

Peterborough always embraces the sounds of summer. You could say “it’s not unusual” – and Tom Jones’ much heralded concert next week will add further lustre to the city’s growing reputation for attracting some of the biggest names in popular music (writes the Peterborough Music Hub).

Excellent vocals of a different kind can be heard at The Cresset this month too, with the Sing for Life women performing with Peterborough Voices, in a charity concert supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. The show is the culmination of a ten-week project and features a varied programme of choral favourites, ballads and songs from the shows.

It is on July 20 and tickets are £17.50. Details and booking at cresset.co.uk

Further afield, Scots Trad Music Awards “Up And Coming Artist of the Year”, fiddle player Ryan Young visits Stamford Arts Centre.

Ryan, a finalist in both the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Awards and the BBC Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, was also nominated at the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and was the winner of Folking.com’s best musician for 2018.

Accompanied by guitarist Jenn Butterworth, Ryan focuses mainly on Scottish music, bringing new life to often forgotten tunes by playing them in his own unique way.

See him on July 11 at 7:30pm. Visit: www. stamfordartscentre.com

For the region’s young players, there is still time to apply for the PYO summer courses starting on August 27, with opportunities for players of all levels and styles.

PETERBOROUGH YOUTH ORCHESTRA

Tuesday 27 -Friday 30 August.

Open to all orchestral instrumentalists Grade 6 standard and above. £80. Programme to include Antonin Dvorak Symphony No.9 (from the New World)

PETERBOROUGH YOUTH JAZZ ENSEMBLE

Tuesday 27 -Thursday 29 August.

Open to all jazz Instrumentalists Grade 4 and above. £60.

PYO TOO (Incorporating “First Steps”)

Tuesday 27 -Thursday 29 August

Open to all instrumentalists Grade 1-5. £60.

Contact musichub@ peterborough.gov.uk for more or to apply. Closing date for applications is August 2.

Finally, if you missed Glastonbury this year, then why not head out to Langtoft? After a break of 20 years, the local community (led by the tireless and determined Liz Jarman) will present a day of music across two stages at The Sports Pavilion Field, Langtoft, PE6 9NB on Saturday July 13, from 10am until 11pm. There’s also chill-out zones, arts and crafts, interactive art, nature zones, family entertainment and an abundance of food.

The line up includes talented local bands W45, Crowbone, Pennyless, Black Hawk Down, Peterborough Highland Pipe Band and many more.

Also, as a prequel to the main event, there’s a special performance of Between You and Me (Friday, 12th at 7.30pm). Poet, broadcaster and comedian Ian McMillan and Olympic composer Luke Carver Goss will present a night of words, music and breath-taking comedy, featuring songs, stories and a musical created out of thin air. Visit Langtoftfestival.co.uk for details and tickets.

Get out and enjoy the sounds of a wonderful Summer of music this month – but don’t forget the sun cream, insect repellent, a hat – oh and an umbrella! just in case.