Who will be the Peterborough Telegraph Nursery of the Year from our Top 10?

The competition is starting to get exciting! We’ve got our top 10 finalists for the Peterborough Telegraph Nursery Of The Year 2019 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

So who do you want to win? To vote you must simply return the coupon in the Peterborough Telegraph on May 9 and May 16, stating the full name, address and voting number of the nursery you wish to vote for. The closing date for nominations to arrive is noon on Friday May 24, 2019. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

1. Kiddi Caru Day Nursery at Sugar Way

2. Apricot Nursery at Shrewsbury Avenue

3. Blackberry House Day Nursery at Park Farm

4. Little Owls Day Nursery, Thistle Avenue, Stanground

